CM felicitates Para Athletics gold medalist Jayanti Behera, announces Rs 12L cash prize

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated the World Junior Para Athletics gold medalist Jayanti Behera and announced a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh. Patnaik said that Jayanti would be awarded on the occasion of the National Sports Day on August 29.

The first World Para Athletics Junior Championships recently concluded with 275 athletes and 11 guide runners from 41 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) competing on one of the world’s best tracks in Nottwil, Switzerland.

India’s 18 year old Jayanti Behera, a finalist at London 2017, came in second in the women’s 200 m T42-47 Junior (U20) with a time of 28.04. Chile’s Amanda Cerna (27.72) took gold while USA’s Jessica Heims (29.89) was third.

Jayanti Behera who hails from Manitir village under Satyabadi block in Puri district, bagged gold in the 400 mts race and silver in 200 mts sprint event of the recently concluded junior world championship.