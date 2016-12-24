State at Large

CM dedicated 111 police buildings

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dedicated 111 projects pertaining to police, fire and prison department to the people of the state in a special function organized at the Secretariat, here in the city on Friday.

Dedicating these projects here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it will serve the common people across the State. He said that the state government has given the highest priority to creation of the state of the art of infrastructure for essential services including police. Dedication of 111 building projects for services would fill up the present gap in infrastructure and improve public service delivery.

Among others present during the function were minister, Debi Prasad Mishra, Lal Bihari Himirika, Pradeep Panigrahi, Sudam Marandi and MP Prasanna Pathsani.

While in another function at 7th Batalion Campus, Pattnak has presented appointment letters to 792 Sub-Inspectors, Sergeant, Deputy Subedar and Station Officers.

