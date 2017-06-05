CM condemns Maoist attack that killed a SOG jawan, injured 6 others

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the sacrifice of a security personnel , killed in a Maoist ambush in Kandhamal district, will not go in vain.

He condemned the attack on the Special Operations Group (SOG) troopers by Maoists.

“Condemn cowardly attack on security personnel in Kandhamal. DGP @odisha_police is on the spot. Sacrifice of our jawan will not go in vain,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Condemn cowardly attack on security personnel in Kandhamal. DGP @odisha_police is on the spot. Sacrifice of our jawan will not go in vain — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 5, 2017

At least one SOG Jawan was killed and six others sustained injuries near Pokharibandha in Baliguda block late Sunday night when the security personnel were returning after completing a combing operation in Khamanakhol forest.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra said the critically injured troopers have been shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The slain trooper has been identified as Laxmikant Jani of Kalahandi district.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police K.B. Singh along with other officials has reached the district to take stock of the situation.

Home Secretary Asit Tripathy said combing operations were on in Kandhamal and Kalahandi and the state government would give a fitting reply to the Maoists over the incident.