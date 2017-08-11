PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

CM asks state Vigilance officials to intensify operation against corruption on its 60th anniversary

state Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Reiterating his government’s commitment towards ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ to curb corruption, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asked the State vigilance officials to take strict action against grafting in state on the occasion of 60th anniversary of Odisha Vigilance.

The CM also unveiled souvenir, formation sign, revamped and dynamic website, and released a short-film based on the evolution and activities of the vigilance in the last six decades.

On the other hand, Vigilance DG RP Sharma stated that adequate measures were taken by the department to create awareness and involve public in the ongoing fight against corruption.

“After receiving CM’s directive on zero tolerance towards corrupt practices, we have dedicated six telephone numbers for receiving complaints against grafting in the state”, said Sharma.

Sharma further said that all the complaints are being verified and appropriate action would be taken in this regard.

Patnaik expressed satisfaction over the vigilance implementing three Ts (team work, transparency and technology) while probing into the irregularities in the rural housing schemes.

“I hope that the State Vigilance will continue and intensify its public outreach programme to enlist the cooperation of the people and support the community in fighting corruption,” Patnaik said.

The vigilance organisation was set up in Odisha way back in 1957 and emerged as a leading anti-corruption agency in the country, he said.

