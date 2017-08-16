PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Club cricketer in Mardan dies after being struck by bouncer

Mardan

Mardan: In a tragic incident, club cricketer Zubair Ahmed has died after being hit by a bouncer during a game in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

According to reports, Zubair, 18, was hit in the head by the ill-fated bouncer on Monday while he was batting at a cricket academy. He was a resident of Katlang, Mardan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed condolences on the youngster’s tragic death earlier today.

“Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair’s family,” the PCB tweeted.

The tweet indicates that Zubair was not wearing a helmet at the time the bouncer struck him – a grim reminder of the dangers of playing the game without protective gear.

The tragic news comes after a bouncer hit Australian opener David Warner during a domestic match in Darwin. Shaken after the blow, Warner walked off the field, leaving his bat behind. However, he is recovering and is expected to be fit for Australia’s tour of Bangladesh.

