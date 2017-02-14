BJD will remain Number 1: Sashibhushan

Bhubaneswar: Despite losing major seats in the first phase of the panchayat polls, BJD leaders believe they will remain in the Number One position. BJD spokesperson MLA Sashibhushan Behera today said the party has not been affected by the first phase results.

“BJD votes have not been affected by the results of the first phase elections. We emerged number one and will remain the same in the coming four phase polls,” said Sashibhushan.

“The vote contest is rather between Congress and BJP with the former’s votes going to BJP now. This is the only reason for gain in votes of the latter,” he said, adding that this will not affect BJD’s popularity.

Interestingly, during the last panchayat polls, BJD won 154 of 188 seats but this time it has reduced to 120 while BJP that had won 36 zilla parishad seats in 2011 has gained 55 seats this time.