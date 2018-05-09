Close shave for passengers as Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express hits JCB machine

Jajpur: Passengers on board 22878 Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express had a close shave today after the train hit with a JCB machine at around 10.15 am while passing by a manned level crossing gate between Haridaspur and New Garhmadhupur in Jajpur district.

However, no injury or casualty has been reported in the mishap.

While only down line has been held up, up and middle line are free for train movement.

The over head wire and the masts of the engine have been damaged. A Diesel Engine has been sent to bring the train.

Gateman Jashobanta Swain has been suspended by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM)/Khurda Road for dereliction of duty (as per prima facie enquiry findings) and DRM has ordered initiation of disciplinary proceedings. Responsibility of others will be fixed if any fault is found. Enquiry at Officers Level has been by DRM/Khurda Road.