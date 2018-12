Nabarangpur: Passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape on Tuesday after the bus veered off the road and hit a roadside pole.

The mishap was reported to have occurred near Pradhaniguda village in Papadahandi block of Nabarangpur district.

According to sources, the private bus named Shaan was heading to Bhubaneswar from Jeypore when it lost control and hit the pole in the evening.

While the bus was partially damaged in the collision, all the passengers escaped unhurt.