Close schools if air quality touches emergency level: NGT to Delhi

New Delhi: To save the children from inhaling pollutants, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today directed the Delhi government to consider shutting schools whenever air quality touches emergency levels.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the AAP government to look into this aspect and incorporate it into its action plan to deal with the problem of air pollution.

The NGT rapped the AAP government for not installing air purifier in government schools as per its earlier direction.

During the proceedings, the Delhi government submitted its action plan for the period when air quality touches emergency levels which is divided into three categories dealing with different levels of pollution.

The tribunal had on December 6 slammed the AAP government and the neighbouring states over their action plan on ways to deal with severe air pollution in the city and directed them to file a detailed document to tackle the problem.