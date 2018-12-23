Class IX girl murdered over ‘love affair’ in Odisha’s Balasore

CrimeHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Minor girl hacked to death in Odisha's Balasore
15

Balasore: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death over suspected love affair in Sahadevkhunta police limits of Balasore district last night.

The deceased was identified as Neha Khatun. She was a Class IX student of the local public school.

According to sources, the minor girl had eloped with a youth of Arada Bazar Masjid Lane 25 days ago.

Related Posts

Pangolin rescued in Ganjam, 5 held

Nuclear ballistic missile Agni-IV test fired off Odisha…

Patient’s death sparks tension at Balasore hospital

She was returning to her native place yesterday night at 10.35pm when she was attacked by an unknown person with a hatchet.

The assailant repeatedly attacked her in her head and neck leading to her death on the spot.

On being informed, Sahadevkhunta police rushed to the spot and seized the body. While the exact motive behind the murder is still unclear, the police detained two persons for questioning.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.