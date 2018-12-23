Class IX girl murdered over ‘love affair’ in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death over suspected love affair in Sahadevkhunta police limits of Balasore district last night.

The deceased was identified as Neha Khatun. She was a Class IX student of the local public school.

According to sources, the minor girl had eloped with a youth of Arada Bazar Masjid Lane 25 days ago.

She was returning to her native place yesterday night at 10.35pm when she was attacked by an unknown person with a hatchet.

The assailant repeatedly attacked her in her head and neck leading to her death on the spot.

On being informed, Sahadevkhunta police rushed to the spot and seized the body. While the exact motive behind the murder is still unclear, the police detained two persons for questioning.