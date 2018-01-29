Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha

Boudh: A class-IX girl was abducted and allegedly gang raped by two men in a forest in Kodibahal village under Kantamal Tehsil of Boudh district, police said today. An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family members.

The incident took place yesterday when the girl had arrived at the village to attend the marriage function of a relative.

As per the complaint, the girl was forcibly taken to a forest and gang raped by the two men while she was out to attend the nature’s call with her aunt.

Two youths from the village abducted the girl in front of her aunt and carried her away to a nearby forest where they raped her. The youths later left the girl at around 10 pm and fled the spot.

A complaint has been lodged at Kantamal police station. Though the police have begun investigation into the matter, no one has been arrested so far by the latest reports came in.

“A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the family members of the girl. The girl said that she had arrived in the village to attend a marriage function of a relative. She had gone to answer nature’s call with her aunt in the evening when two youths of Kodibahal abducted her and raped her. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who are now on the run,” said Purnachandra Kishan, Inspector-In-Charge of Kantamal police station.