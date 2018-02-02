Class 9 student found dead in school toilet in Delhi

New Delhi: Months after the chilling murder case of Pradyuman Thakur, another student was found dead inside the school toilet under mysterious circumstances.

A Class 9 student who was found unconscious in the washroom of a school in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar died after he was taken to hospital on Thursday, as per sources.

The parents of 16-year-old Tushar Kumar alleged that he was beaten up by some students and left to die in the washroom.

Police said there were no injury marks on Tushar’s body. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes.

A police complaint has been filed against unknown people and the police are questioning the boy’s classmates and the students who found Tushar unconscious in the washroom.

On September 8, 2017, Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of Gurgaon’s Ryan International School. The case had sparked a massive outrage across the country, with the centre introducing strict safety and security measures inside schools.