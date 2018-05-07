Class 10 student commits suicide over poor Matric results

Jajpur: In a hapless incident, a Class 10 student today committed suicide by consuming poison over poor performance in the annual Matric exams at Ratalanga village in Jajpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Padmalochan Mallik, a student of Ratneswara Bidyapitha.

Reportedly, Mallik took the extreme step by consuming poison as he had scored only 263 marks in the exam, the results of which was announced this morning.

After knowing that their child had taken poison, his parents rushed him to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.