Latest News Update

Class 1 student attacked by senior in Lucknow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Lucknow

Lucknow:  A Class 1 student was allegedly attacked with a kitchen knife by a senior girl student in the toilet of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The accused has been identified as a Class 6 girl, the police said.

The incident came to light after getting the information, police personnel rushed to the school and sealed the washroom, as per sources.

The principal of the school, who allegedly hid the incident for a day has been arrested for negligence.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the hospital today where the victim is admitted. He met the child and took stock of his health condition.

This incident is chillingly similar to the murder of a seven-year-old at Gurugram’s Ryan International School last year.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

16.4K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
3.1K
Bollywood

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow
Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.1K
Bollywood

See pics: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Bhubaneswar
To Top