Class 1 student attacked by senior in Lucknow

Lucknow: A Class 1 student was allegedly attacked with a kitchen knife by a senior girl student in the toilet of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.
The accused has been identified as a Class 6 girl, the police said.
The incident came to light after getting the information, police personnel rushed to the school and sealed the washroom, as per sources.
The principal of the school, who allegedly hid the incident for a day has been arrested for negligence.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the hospital today where the victim is admitted. He met the child and took stock of his health condition.
This incident is chillingly similar to the murder of a seven-year-old at Gurugram’s Ryan International School last year.