Clashes outside Delhi’s Ramjas College over Invite to JNU’s Umar Khalid

New Delhi: A clash broke out between the activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) outside the Ramjas College of the Delhi University on Wednesday over the cancellation of the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) students – Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid – at a seminar as speakers.

Over 20 students were reportedly injured in this incident sources said.

As per sources, Khalid and Shehla were to speak at a session on the “culture of protest” organised as part of a two-day seminar by the college literary society. But after protests by ABVP their talk was scrapped.

On the other hand, the ABVP denied attacking protesters or even forcing the college to cancel its invite to the JNU students.

Notably, Umar Khalid was charged with sedition and jailed last year for his alleged role in an event in JNU which anti-India slogans were raised.