CJI Dipak Misra meets 4 Supreme Court judges who held press meet

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today met the four dissenting senior Supreme Court judges who had virtually revolted against him last week.

The Chief Justice had a discussion with Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph on issues they had raised in a press conference last week.

The judges will continue their discussions tomorrow and things are moving in the right direction, sources said.

KK Venugopal, the attorney general, also hoped that things will be resolved in the next few days.

CJI Dipak Misra on Sunday met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India as well as the Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh. He assured them that all outstanding issued would soon be resolved.