CJI Dipak Misra inaugurates Orissa High Court Museum in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Orissa High Court Museum

Cuttack: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra inaugurated the Orissa High Court Museum at Killa Fort here on Sunday.

The building which was constructed in 1904 was being used as the residential bungalow of Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. After construction of a new bungalow at Cantonment Road in 2012, the residence of the Chief Justice was shifted there.

Now the museum will be used to preserve antique articles, important documents, landmark judgments including the judgments of some freedom fighters and rare portraits of Orissa Judiciary.

Justice Vineet Saran, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, High Court Judges, other office-bearers of the Bar Association, lawyers and other dignitaries were present during the inaugural ceremony.

The judges of Orissa High Court will felicitate Justice Misra on the premises of the High Court in the afternoon before his departure to New Delhi.

The Chief Justice of India inaugurated the Museum on the second day of his maiden visit to the state.

