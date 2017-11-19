CJI Dipak Misra, CM Naveen grace 4th Convocation of National Law University of Odisha

Cuttack: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday graced the fourth annual Convocation of National Law University of Odisha (NLUO) here.

Addressing the occasion, Justice Misra said a lawyer should not only be adept in the traditional practice and procedures of law, but must keep up-to-date with the new and specialised fields of law.

Referring to the wide acceptance of digital modes of payments in the country now, he said the footprint of technology is expanding and virtually redefining our working and lifestyles.

“You all are going to enter the manifold streams where law is needed, when the country is rapidly pushing digitisation in almost every walk of life”, the CJI said.

Among others Justice Amitav Roy of the Supreme Court, Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran, who is also the Chancellor of the University and the vice chancellor of the University Srikrishna Deva Rao were present.

“If there is indeed one profession which contributed the most in the fight for Independence and played the most significant part in bringing about national awakening and political consciousness, it has been the profession of law,” he said.

Justice Misra said students must be pondering today which field of law (litigation, corporate or teaching) is more lucrative, and which direction would lead them to success.

“Do a soul search and decide where you can give your best in terms of betterment of the society and downtrodden–only that should be your path and destination! That should be your fundamental aim of a lawyer,” he said.

“There is no end to education. It is not that you read a book, pass an examination, and finish with education. The whole of life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die, is a process of learning”, the CJI said.

A total of 145 students were conferred with the degrees, out of which 114 received dual degrees of BA LLB and BBA LLB, 30 received LLM degrees and one scholar was awarded with PhD.