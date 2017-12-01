UP civic polls: BJP leading in 14 mayoral seats

Lucknow: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday established early gains in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls with leading in 14 mayoral seats while the BSP is second with two seats.

“The counting of ballots has started in all districts on a peaceful note. The results are likely by afternoon,” State Election Commission said.

The counting was going on for 16 nagar nigam, 198 nagar palika parishad and 438 nagar panchayats, it said.

While the counting of votes was in progress for all the 652 urban local bodies BJP’s mayor candidates were leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur as per initial trends.