Twin City

City Patha Utsav to celebrate Golden Jubilee on April 30

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Patha Utsav

Bhubaneswar: From live sketch on canvas wall, Kavi Sammelan to special Rangoli on the 50th week of the Patha Utsav, the coming Sunday will be a memorable event for citizens. A polythene free green Bhubaneswar campaign by the students of the Odisha Skating Academy, besides loads of music and dance are in store.

The India Craft Nation, a city-based organisation, will have a canvas wall to paint the memories of Patha Utsav live on the Janpath. In order to present the memories in a poetic form, city-based Help Mate will organise a “Kavi Sammelan’’ titled “Rs Wah Wah Patha Utsav’’ during the Golden Jubilee celebration of Patha Utsav, in which the participants will recite their poems dealing with various aspects of the week-end wonder of the city.

Itishree and Group will create unique Rangoli on the occasion to celebrate the spirit of Patha Utsav with colours. City-base art institution Artecion.com will organise a live painting session, in which through acrylic colours painters will deal with a theme called “Time’’ and how it remains immortal.

