City nursing homes and clinics under vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officials on Friday has conducted surprise raids at various nursing homes, clinics and laboratories here in the city. During the raid, it was found that several nursing homes, clinics and diagnostics centers were operating without licenses and were violating other guidelines.

As per vigilance officials, after noticing that the nursing homes, clinics and diagnostics laboratories were operating valid licenses and without depositing required registration and renewal fees apart from violating guidelines under Orissa Clinical Establishments (Control and Regulation) Act, 1990, an enquiry has been taken up to verify the authenticity of the allegations.

Physical verification of 22 nursing homes, clinics and diagnostic centers in Bhubaneswar were conducted January 12 and 13 in which it was found that that SRL Diagnostics Private Limited in Goutam Nagar area, Sanket Clinic and Laboratories in IRC Village, and KP Clinic and Laboratories in Bapuji Nagar were operating without valid licenses.

Panda Nursing Home Private Limited at Press Colony of Unit-III here was operating without registration while Seva Clinic in Acharya Vihar was operating without a license. Four other such health institutions have shut down their operations long time back. The remaining 13 nursing homes and laboratories have applied for renewal of their licenses by depositing the requisite fees.