City cops to fit body cameras on uniforms

Bhubaneswar: In view of tracking day-to-day activities of the cops on enforcement duties, the Commissionerate of Police is all set to roll out a distinctive initiative in the capital city. About 20 selected police officers will use body cameras while on duty.

The proposal which is still on papers, has already nodded by the top brass of the Twin City police.

The proposal would be sent to the Home Department for the Government’s approval by the end of this month. If the scheme is executed smoothly, the capital inhabitants will soon see pen-sized cameras attached to the uniforms of a dozen of ACP and Inspector-ranked officers.

According to sources, the project is scheduled to be implemented by first week of September.

The devices would be unique and different from spy-cams, said Police Commissioner Yogesh Bahadur Khurania. The cameras would be of high resolution, capable of recording both audio and video with clarity.

In the first phase, traffic police officials will be equipped with the cameras which will have a capacity of recording audio and video for duration of around 10 hours.