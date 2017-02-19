Twin City

City buses to get GPS enabled in capital city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
GPS BUSES

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Puri Transport Services Limited (BPTSL) will get the Dream Team Sahara (DTS) run city buses GPS en abled soon to improve the bus service and ensure safety of passengers.

In the first phase of the plan, 100 city buses will be installed with GPS devices. Later, after the pilot phase, all buses will be brought under the GPS wing. The initial phase of the project will be completed by April-May this year.

At present, 185 city buses run between Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda while 300 more will be added to the fleet.

The city bus operation by DTS started in October 2010 on six routes and now it plies on 21 routes. BPTSL has directed DTS to install the Global Positioning System devices in 100 buses first.

