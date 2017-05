Bhubaneswar: City based industrialist Deepak Swami has been allegedly abducted by some miscreants from Magnetic Square on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by his wife at Infocity police station, Deepak has a factory in Choudwar area of Cuttack; since the factory was closed, some shareholders were threatening Deepak for returning money.

Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation in this regard.