City based Centurion University to collaborate with TAFE in New South Wales Australia

Bhubaneswar: City based Centurion University has collaborated with TAFE in New South Wales, one of the largest groups of technical, vocational education and training institutes in Australia with over 500,000 students across the globe, to share expertise on the best practices for training indigenous learners.

The alliance has been made to encourage collaborative learning, identify best practices in skill training and develop curricula especially in context of imparting skill training to aboriginal and tribal communities.

TAFE gets financial support from the Australian government for worldwide collaborative learning through reputable institutions of excellence. This year, the ministry of foreign affairs of the Australian government selected six universities including Centurion University.

In a span of six years, Centurion University has imparted skill training for employment to 86,000 school dropouts from socio-economic marginalized communities in various trades.