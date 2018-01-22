CISF recovers 20 live cartridges from woman at Delhi metro station

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday recovered 20 live cartridges from a woman a metro station in the national capital. The cartridges were recovered at Adarsh Nagar metro station during security checking.

The Adarsh Nagar metro station is located on the Yellow Line stretch of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which runs from Samaypur Badli to Huda city centre in Gurgaon.

They said the woman hailing from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was found carrying the rounds on Sunday evening by CISF personnel at the Adarsh Nagar station when her bag was being scanned.

The lady was travelling with her father and other family members, they said adding her father produced a copy of his arms license and said the 20 rounds of ammunition (.32 calibre) belongs to him.

The woman and others have been handed over to the Delhi Police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team for further investigation, they said.

Security in the Delhi Metro and other public transport facilities is stepped up in view of the Republic day celebrations on January 26.