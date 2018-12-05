Cinema hall in city fined for defacing flyover with posters

Bhubaneswar: The enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday slapped a fine of Rs 5000 on the owners of Ekamra Cinema for defacing flyover with posters.

The action has been taken after the central squad of the South East Zone found cinema posters of the theatre pasted on the flyover of Bomikhal, creating visual clutter.

Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) Subhranshu Mishra said, “The administrative charges were slapped on the cinema owners as it was found that the posters were cluttering the public space and creating a bad ambience on the roadside and it is the duty of the civic body to maintain a visual aesthetics around the city while the city is organising the World Cup Hockey and also the City Festival is going on.”

He also added that through the collection of this administrative charge a message was sent to others defacing public walls not to do such things or else they would be facing similar penalties in future.

It can be noted here that the BMC squads under the leadership of three zonal deputy commissioners have taken up strict vigil to make the market places and roads litter and encroachment-free and also more use of dustbins through a campaign Swachh Market Swachh Road.