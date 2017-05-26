CHSE to publish Plus II Arts, Commerce results on May 31

Bhubaneswar: The state Plus Two Arts, Commerce and vocational studies results will be published on May 31. The Higher Education Minister Ananta das made the announcement today.

The exams conducted by the Council of Higher Education (CHSE) was commenced from March 1 to 30 in which a total of 3,80,707 students of different streams from 1,504 colleges across the state had appeared the exam.

While the Science stream results were out earlier this month on May 12, the results of other streams were scheduled to be declared by end of May.

The students can check their results online at the official website of CHSE, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.