CHSE Plus II Arts, Commerce results: Girls with 76.22 % outshine boys at 63.17%

Bhubaneswar: The results of Plus II Arts, Commerce, vocational and correspondence courses examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) have been announced here today.

Announcing the results, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said 70.17 per cent of students passed in the Plus-II arts stream while the pass percentage in Plus-II Commerce is 71.43 per cent. Similarly, 61.22 per cent students have passed in correspondence course, the minister said.

The minister said 19,024 students secured first division, 29,460 second division and 1,25,562 got third division in Plus-II Arts. Female students with 76.22 pass percentage outshine male students at 63.17, he said.

Out of the total 2,48,284 candidates appeared for the Plus II arts, 1,74,237 students have passed while 20,044 cleared the exam in Commerce stream. A total of 40 students passed in correspondence course, he said.

In Commerce stream of Plus II examinations, 3,860 students secured first division, 2,932 second division and 13,247 third division. Female students have also performed better with 74.73 pass percentage in the Plus II Commerce as comparison to 69.93 in case of male students.

Highest pass percentage in Plus II Arts was 82.78 in Puri district whereas lowest percentage at 48.08 was in Koraput. Khurda district recorded highest pass percentage at 87.21 and Deogarh lowest at 39.75 in Plus II Commerce.