CHSE exam to be conducted amid high security

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Matric Exams conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the +2 Exams conducted by the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha during the end of current academic session, a high level meeting was presided over by School and Mass Education Minister Devi Prasad Mishra here at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Minister interacted with District Collectors and Police Superintendents through video conferencing and discussed about arrangements made for smooth conduct of the annual 10th and plus two exams.

While speaking to the media, Mishra said that all arrangements has been made for smooth conduct of the exams and emphasized on safety of the question papers. He said, question paper will be dispatched to exam centres amid tight security.

