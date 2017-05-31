Headlines

CHSE to announce Plus II Arts, Commerce results today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CHSE

Bhubaneswar: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the plus II results for Arts and Commerce stream today at 11 am.

The update regarding result announcement today was released at the official website of Odisha results, orissaresults.nic.in.

However the result of Science stream was released on May 12. This year the plus II examination in the state started with the English paper on March 6. A total of 3,80,707 students appeared in the examinations in all four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational in the state.

The students can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) exam was commenced from March 1 to 30 in 1,504 colleges across the state.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
6.5K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.2K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
4.0K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
intensify intensify
2.5K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
SOA SOA
2.1K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
To Top