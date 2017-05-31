CHSE to announce Plus II Arts, Commerce results today

Bhubaneswar: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the plus II results for Arts and Commerce stream today at 11 am.

The update regarding result announcement today was released at the official website of Odisha results, orissaresults.nic.in.

However the result of Science stream was released on May 12. This year the plus II examination in the state started with the English paper on March 6. A total of 3,80,707 students appeared in the examinations in all four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational in the state.

The students can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) exam was commenced from March 1 to 30 in 1,504 colleges across the state.