Christmas gift: India’s first AC local train flagged off in Mumbai

Mumbai: India’s first air-conditioned local train, stretching between Mumbai’s Churchgate and Virar station, was launched on Monday.

In its maiden journey, the AC coaches will ferry passengers from Churchgate to Borivali for the first week, and from Churchgate to Virar from the next. The service is being rolled out on a trial basis today and will be fully operational from January 1.

The trains will run on the Borivali-Churchgate section of the Mumbai suburban line under Western Railway.

The AC trains will replace 12 existing non-air conditioned services – six services in up and six in down direction. The services will be available on weekdays only and won’t operate on Saturdays and Sundays to keep them free for maintenance purposes.

Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets would be charged the equivalent of 5, 7.5 and 10 single journeys of the AC local.

