Christmas gift: India’s first AC local train flagged off in Mumbai

Mumbai: India’s first air-conditioned local train, stretching between Mumbai’s Churchgate and Virar station, was launched on Monday.

In its maiden journey, the AC coaches will ferry passengers from Churchgate to Borivali for the first week, and from Churchgate to Virar from the next. The service is being rolled out on a trial basis today and will be fully operational from January 1.

First AC local of country was introduced today on WR suburban section. First time commuters welcomed the comfort of the train while onlookers watched the train curiously during its maiden run from Borivali to Churchgate. pic.twitter.com/648qNaKpVG — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 25, 2017

During the maiden run of AC local between Borivali-Churchgate on 25th December, 2017, commuters expressed their joy & happiness over the cool comfort of the train. The excitement of travelling in first service of AC local was alike among young & old pic.twitter.com/apE7aNX46Q — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 25, 2017

The trains will run on the Borivali-Churchgate section of the Mumbai suburban line under Western Railway.

The AC trains will replace 12 existing non-air conditioned services – six services in up and six in down direction. The services will be available on weekdays only and won’t operate on Saturdays and Sundays to keep them free for maintenance purposes.

Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets would be charged the equivalent of 5, 7.5 and 10 single journeys of the AC local.