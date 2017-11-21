Should chop off any finger raised against PM Modi: Bihar BJP chief

Patna: If any finger or hand is raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it should be chopped off, said Nityanand Rai Bihar BJP president.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Health Minister Mangal Pandey were present when Rai made the controversial comment on Monday.

The comment comes close to a huge controversy over a BJP leader in Haryana, Surajpal Amu, announcing a bounty of Rs 10 crore for the heads of actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the middle of Rajput protests against the film Padmavati.