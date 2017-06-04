Chocolate vendor’s account gets Rs 18 crore deposit, I-T investigation on

Vijayawada: A chocolate vendor from Vijayawada is now on the income tax department’s radar for allegedly stashing crores of rupees in his bank account.
C Kishore Lal, 30, a chocolate vendor in Vijayawada’s One-town area received I-T summons on May 25 in Autonagar and has been asked to explain the huge transactions in bank account.
Kishore Lal goes door to door selling chocolates and has a small place to keep stock. His daily income is paltry compared to his bank balance of Rs 18, 14, 98,815.
Recently, Kishore opened an account in Sri Renukamata Multistate Cooperative Urban Credit Society in Brahmin Street, sources said.
Over past few months, Kishore Lal’s bank account saw suspicious transactions from Mumbai, aggregating over Rs 18 crore.
Kishore approached the I-T department and explained to officers that he has nothing to do with transactions in his account. I-T also asked the bank to provide CCTV footage for which they will provide it in 10 days.