Chlorine gas leakage spreads panic in SCB Hospital, over 30 taken ill

Cuttack: Panic spread on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after over 30 persons took ill following chlorine gas leakage from the PHD pump house this afternoon.

Those who took ill due to the Chlorine gas leakage including some students of the medical college were admitted to the casualty of the hospital for treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.

On being informed, the local firefighter rushed to the spot and took control of the gas leakage. However, some of them fell sick and were admitted to the hospital.

Sources said that as many as 33 persons including firefighting officials were taken ill in the gas leakage.

Efforts are underway to stop the gas leakage and nothing to be panic, said a fire official.