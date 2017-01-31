At Chit Fund scam: Pradip Sethy reveals involvement of 2 ministers in the scam

Bhubaneswar: Chief of Artha Tatwa(AT) Chit Fund Pradeep Sethy on Monday has revealed names of two incumbent Odisha Ministers who had allegedly taken a huge amount of money from him.

While speaking to the media, Sethy has said that he will expose the names of two senior Ministers having links with the multi-crore chit fund firm.He said that he will expose their names on February 9.

Not revealing the names of the ministers, Sethy during his presence in the court revealed the involvement of two ministers of the ruling in the chit fund scam.

It may be noted here that Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Bhubaneswar has directed to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), a specialized wing under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to investigate into the chit fund scam of the AT Group.

Basing on the instruction, the SFIO will interrogate Pradip Sethy, Jyoti Prakash Patnaik, Srikrushna Padhi, Deepak Parekh and Manoj Patnaik and submit a report within one month.

AT Group is accused of cheating investors of more than Rs 500 crore. In this connection, the CBI has so far arrested 18 persons, including BJD legislator Pravat Tripathy for his alleged connection with the scam.