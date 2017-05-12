Headlines

Chit fund scam: Nabadiganta MD gets 3 years, Real Tulip MD sentenced to 4 years jail term

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: Special CBI court here today awarded three-year imprisonment to the main accused in the multi-crore Nabadiganta scam, Anjan Baliarsingh. The verdict followed just three days after he pleaded guilty of all charges framed against him.

Besides, the court also directed Baliarsingh to pay Rs 10 crore with court’s registry as compensation for returning it to the depositors.

In yet another related development in the ponzi scheme case, CBI court here today sentenced four-year jail term to MD of Real Tulip India ponzi firm and its three directors to three years each for duping investors.

The court also asked them to deposit Rs 29 crore which shall be repaid to depositors as compensation. Notably, the accused on May 2 had pleaded guilty of all charges before the court.

