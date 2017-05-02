Chit fund scam: HC asks CBI to depose TMC MP’s bail petition, 5 accused of Tulip India pleaded guilty

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Concluding arguments on the bail petition of TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, Orissa High Court asked CBI to depose on Monday.

Rose Valley Chit fund scam accused arrested TMC Member of Parliament Sudip Bandyopadyay moved High Court on February 9 seeking bail.

In another related development, five accused in Real Tulip India Ltd chit fund scam including CMD, MD and director of the company pleaded guilty of all charges before the court.

Tirtha Halder, Malaya Halder, Maloy Guha, Dipankar Ghosh and Prosenjit Sil, all Directors of Real Tulip India Limited were arrested in chit fund cases by CBI special crime branch Kolkata.