PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

AT chit fund scam: ED interrogates Odia daily owner Madhu Mohanty

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Madhu Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday interrogated a vernacular Odia daily owner, Madhu Mohanty, for hours for his links with the Artha Tatwa Group ponzi firm.

Sources said Mohanty had reportedly taken Rs 1 crore from the AT Group, which is said to be chit fund money. Earlier, the CBI had arrested Mohanty after it was not satisfied with his claims of utilisation of money.

Mohanty had claimed that he had used the money received from the

AT Group for advertisement purposes. Sources said the ED sleuths are trying to find the money trail of the funds which the newspaper owner had received from the AT Group. If Mohanty is not able to provide satisfactory answers about the ulitisation of money he may again land in a soup. Notably, he was recently released from the Jharpada jail after two years after being granted bail by the Orissa High Court.

 

 

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.7K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
2.9K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
2.8K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
incentive incentive
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
To Top