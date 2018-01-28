Headlines

Chit fund scam: Court rejects MP Hansda’s bail plea

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
chit fund scam

Bhubaneswar: The Special CBI Court here rejected the bail petition of BJD MP Ramachandra Hansda in connection with the Nabadiganta Capital Services chit fund scam on Saturday.

Hansda had applied for bail earlier on which the court conducted a hearing on Saturday, according to reports.

Notably, Hansda, an MP from Mayubhanj, was arrested in connection with Nabadiganta chit fund scam by CBI in 2014.

The Court had earlier allowed the jailed MP to attend the winter session of Parliament began from December 15, 2017.

Earlier to this, his bail application had been rejected by the Supreme Court in April 2016 when he wanted to attend a session of the Parliament.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
8.0K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
2.3K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
accident accident
1.7K
Headlines

Three of family dead in accident in Dhenkanal
To Top