Crime

Chit fund scam: Court awards five-year jail term to Pradeep Sethy

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
chit fund

Sambalpur:  The Sambalpur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Wednesday awarded five-year imprisonment to Artha Tatwa (AT) Group chief Pradeep Sethy in connection with a fraud of Rs 5 lakh.

The court pronounced the quantum of punishment hearing a case filed by one Raghumani Das of Burla in the district.

Along with five-year jail term, the court ordered Sethy to pay Rs 2 lakh as fine to the petitioner, failing which he will face another one-year jail term.

Government advocate Gyanaranjan Das informed that the court sentenced jail term on Sethy after he pleaded guilty to the crime of committing fraud and deceiving an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the petitioner.

Earlier this year, a special CBI court in Bhubaneswar sentenced Sethy to 7-year imprisonment in connection with multi-crore chit fund scam.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

stripped naked stripped naked
2.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.6K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
sex sex
1.5K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top