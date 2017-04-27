Chit fund scam: Adarsh firm MD Bijay Rout gets 4-year jail term, chargesheet filed against TMC MPs

Bhubaneswar: The Special CBI Court here today sentenced 4-year jail term to MD of Adarsh chit fund firm Bijay Rout with imposing a fine of Rs 15,000. The Court also asked him to deposit Rs 12 crore that the ponzi firm had duped investors’ money and garnered crores in the chit fund fraud.

In another related development, CBI today filed chargesheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliamentarians Tapas Paul, Sudip Bandopadhyay and MD Goutam kundu in connection with the Rose valley chit fund scam.

Rose valley firm had been alleged to have duped some Rs 450 crores from the state on promises of high returns to depositors.

Earlier, Artha Tatwa member Mohamad Hanif and Aadarsh chit fund MD Bijay Raut had confessed their roles in the scams.

Notably, Artha Tatwa chief Sethi and Aastha International managing director Sapkale were sentenced to jail of seven and five year terms respectively.