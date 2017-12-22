Chit fund accused spotted in Barabati VVIP box

Cuttack: The spotting of chit fund scam accused Subhankar Nayak in the VVIP gallery at the Barabati Stadium here during the India Vs Sri Lanka T20 international match on Wednesday has created a sensation across the State.

Subhankar, an accused in the multi-crore Seashore Group chit fund scam, was seen in the third row of the VVIP box, in which many Ministers and IAS and IPS officers were seated. However, what has raised many eyebrows is how he managed to get a VVIP pass.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) washed its hands of the episode and said some VVIP might have given his pass to Subhankar.

OCA working committee chairman Dhiren Palai said, “We distributed the passes to some VIPs and VVIPs of Odisha, BCCI office-bearers. But we don’t know who Subhankar Nayak is and OCA has not provided any ticket to him.”

Notably, Subhankar, known for his links with top politicians and bureaucrats, has got conditional bail from the Orissa High Court on August 1, 2017 after he was arrested by the CBI for his links with the Seashore Group.

Subhankar was accused of acting as a middleman between the Seashore Group and bureaucrats, police and politicians in order to get their undue favour for the tainted chit fund company.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition the State Assembly Narasingha Mishra and BJP spokesperson Samir Mohanty demanded that the State Government probe how Subhankar managed to get the VVIP pass. However, BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Sathpathy said the Government has not issued any pass to him and the OCA can only give information about it.