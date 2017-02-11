Chinese Soldier returns home after 54 years

Beijing: A Chinese soldier, who was stuck in India for over 50 years after he crossed over the border post 1962 war, on Saturday arrived in Beijing with his Indian family members to an emotional reunion with his Chinese kin.

Wang Qi (77) was caught when he entered the Indian Territory shortly after the Sino-India War of 1962. He was later released from jail, he settled in Tirodi village of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh.

Wang and his four family members got visa today and they might fly to China tomorrow sources said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on February 6 that he was provided a passport to travel to China in 2013 and he was also paid a living allowance.

While the Chinese government has provided visas for his family to visit China, India has provided a re-entry visa for Wang to return back if he chooses to.