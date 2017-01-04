Business

Chinese Smartphones shared 40 per cent market in India last year

Beijing : Chinese smartphone last year captured about 40 per cent share in mobile business across the country, country’s official media said.

Samsung remained at top in growing up its market followed by Lenovo which experienced a volume rise in the third quarter of the last year.

While Xiaomi took the third spot with a market share of 10.7 per cent making the collective figures go up to 40 per cent in all.

All this while, Indian domestic manufacturers saw their decline with Micromax falling short of its target by 16.7 per cent during October.

Business analysts claim that Chinese Smartphone investors see India as second China making it the second largest smartphone market in the world.

