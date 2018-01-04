Headlines

Chinese personnel entered 1 km inside Arunachal Pradesh, Forced back: Sources

Itanagar/New Delhi: Chinese road-building teams entered around 1 kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting area of Arunachal Pradesh last week but returned after being confronted by Indian troops, as per sources.

The incident took place on December 28, nearly four months after the end of the 73-day long Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector.

The sources said on December 28, Indian border patrolling personnel observed few Chinese civilians undertaking track alignment activity 1 kilometre inside the Indian territory in Tuting area.

However, there was “no face off” between the two sides and that the issue is being resolved through an established mechanism, the sources further added.

