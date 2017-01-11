China to seal border with Pak to curb terror

Beijing: To stop spreading terrorism, Chinese government has recently announced that the security along the China-Pakistan border would be further tightened in order to prevent terrorists from entering or leaving the region illegally in 2017, sources said.
As per sources, Xinjiang Communist Party leaders expressed fears of militants getting training in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and returning to the province to carry out terror attacks.
This announcement came days after five people killed in a terrorist attack in Hotan.
Earlier in December, China blocked India’s request to add the head of the Pakistan based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad to a U.N. Security Council blacklist of groups linked to al Qaeda.
India has accused Jaish-e-Mohammad and its top leader, Maulana Masood Azhar, of masterminding several attacks, including a deadly assault on an Indian air base in January.