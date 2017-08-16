China requests flag meeting after Ladakh skirmish

PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

New Delhi: A day after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the northern bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh, a flag meeting was requested by the Chinese side, sources said on Wednesday.

A scuffle took place on Tuesday when troops of China’s PLA tried to cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong Lake in Ladakh. The standoff continued for more than an hour, during which soldiers on both sides were involved in stone pelting, which led to injury to troops on both sides, sources said.

This is a one of its kind incident where troops were involved in a skirmish, though no weapons were used.

Later, a standard drill in which banners are shown asking the other side to go back to the agreed point – was held, and the Chinese troops retreated.

Army officials in Delhi have refused to comment on the incident, but have not denied it either.

The development in Ladakh comes as troops of both sides are locked in a tense standoff in Doklam, in Sikkim sector, that entered the third month on Wednesday.

