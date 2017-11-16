Latest News Update

China Open: Shuttler PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Pragativadi News Service
PV Sindhu

New Delhi: PV Sindhu, the last Indian shuttler at the China Open Super Series Premier, has entered into the quarterfinals with a 21-15, 21-13 victory over Chinese teenager Han Yue in Shanghai on Thursday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu will clash with another Chinese qualifier Gao Fangjie for a place in the semifinals on Friday.

In the first meeting between the two opponents, World No 2 Sindhu edged ahead of the 17-year-old as the opening game progressed. Initially it appeared like a close contest was on the cards, after Han, ranked 105 in women’s singles, matched Sindhu to 5-6, but the experienced pro eased ahead. Sindhu dropped just five points while moving from 12-10 to 21-15 in the game one.

The second game saw Sindhu speed ahead 6-0 and extend her lead to 11-3 by the break. Han fought back to make 9-12 as Sindhu faltered somewhat, but the Indian took five consecutive points off her to put the result out of doubt, before closing out the game in a flurry.

