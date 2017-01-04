China to launch 30 space missions this year!

Beijing: China plans to launch a “record” number of 30 space missions this year in what can be said to be an ambitious effort on its part to stamp its authority in space exploration and research scenario in the world and race against US.

As per sources from country’s aerospace department the launches will be carried out through Long March-5 and Long March-7 rockets.

In a recent report, the country said it would launch its flagship lunar probe in 2018 to become only the first country to achieve soft landing on the far side of the moon. The mission will be carried through Chang’e-5 which will collect samples and return to earth.

Similarly, Long March-7 will send its first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou into the space during the first half of this year.

Notably, China conducted 19 missions in 2015 and 22 in 2016 and is stepping up stone to use new generation rockets from this year.